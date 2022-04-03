SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) PT Raised to $375.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $328.00 to $375.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $388.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $345.00 to $266.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $351.00 to $344.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $347.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $322.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.16, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.89. SolarEdge Technologies has a one year low of $199.33 and a one year high of $389.71.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Zvi Lando sold 19,399 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.08, for a total transaction of $6,422,620.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total transaction of $2,104,744.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,214 shares of company stock valued at $14,431,566 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,243,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

