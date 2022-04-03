Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smith & Nephew is a global medical device company. The company markets clinically superior products, principally in orthopaedics, endoscopy and wound management to deliver cost-effective solutions, significant physician advantage and real patient benefits. A continuous process of supplying new and innovative products is supported by substantial R&D investment to deliver new levels of healing to patients throughout the world “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,376 ($18.02) to GBX 1,442 ($18.89) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $515.00.

Shares of NYSE:SNN opened at $32.29 on Thursday. Smith & Nephew has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.11.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.288 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNN. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 239.9% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1,434.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. 25.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

