SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Skillsoft Corp. delivers digital learning, training and talent solutions. The company democratizes learning through an intelligent learning experience and a customized, learner-centric approach to skills development with resources for Leadership Development, Business Skills, Technology and Developer, Digital Transformation and Compliance. Skillsoft Corp., formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp II, is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on SkillSoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on SkillSoft from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on SkillSoft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKIL opened at $6.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.47 and its 200-day moving average is $9.33. SkillSoft has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKIL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SkillSoft during the second quarter worth about $255,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in SkillSoft during the second quarter worth about $247,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in SkillSoft during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Exor Capital LLP lifted its stake in SkillSoft by 272.7% during the third quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 1,155,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,506,000 after purchasing an additional 845,329 shares during the period. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SkillSoft by 13.1% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 11,211,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,598 shares during the period. 40.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

