SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $177.42 Million

Brokerages expect that SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) will report $177.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SkillSoft’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $172.00 million and the highest is $180.50 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SkillSoft will report full year sales of $693.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $693.39 million to $693.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $722.36 million, with estimates ranging from $716.58 million to $730.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SkillSoft.

Get SkillSoft alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on SKIL. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of SkillSoft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of SkillSoft from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SkillSoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKIL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in SkillSoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in SkillSoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in SkillSoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Exor Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of SkillSoft by 272.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 1,155,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,506,000 after buying an additional 845,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SkillSoft by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 11,211,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,061,000 after buying an additional 1,300,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SKIL traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $6.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,410. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. SkillSoft has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $12.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.47 and its 200 day moving average is $9.33.

About SkillSoft (Get Rating)

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SkillSoft (SKIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SkillSoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkillSoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.