SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SJW CORP. is a holding company which operates through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, San Jose Water Co., SJW Land Co., and Western Precision, Inc. San Jose Water Co., is a public utility in the business of providing water service to a population of approximately 928,000 people. Their service area encompasses about 134 sq. miles in the metropolitan San Juan area. SJW Land Co. operates parking facilities located adjacent to the their headquarters and the San Jose area. “

SJW has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SJW Group from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of SJW Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of SJW Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.33.

SJW opened at $71.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.77 and its 200 day moving average is $68.24. SJW Group has a 12-month low of $61.04 and a 12-month high of $73.69.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06). SJW Group had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $139.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.29%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of SJW Group by 214.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 8,505 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in SJW Group by 12.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 47,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in SJW Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in SJW Group by 10.7% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 44,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in SJW Group by 65.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

