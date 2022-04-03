Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Holdings Raised by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 872,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,068,000 after purchasing an additional 32,050 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 204.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 37,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 24,857 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $522,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 961,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,862,000 after purchasing an additional 31,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SIX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.15.

NYSE:SIX opened at $42.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.29 and a 200-day moving average of $42.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 2.31. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 52 week low of $35.75 and a 52 week high of $50.56.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $317.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.33 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.00) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

