Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) Short Interest Update

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,356,200 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the February 28th total of 12,402,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7,966.3 days.

OTCMKTS:SBMFF opened at $0.62 on Friday. Sino Biopharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Get Sino Biopharmaceutical alerts:

About Sino Biopharmaceutical (Get Rating)

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, an investment holding company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a research and development pharmaceutical conglomerate in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Modernised Chinese Medicines and Chemical Medicines, Investment, and Others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sino Biopharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino Biopharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.