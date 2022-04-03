Simmons Bank Sells 768 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Simmons Bank trimmed its position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,064 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in BP were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BP by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in shares of BP by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 47,559 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BP by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,243 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its stake in shares of BP by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 893,662 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $24,424,000 after purchasing an additional 17,171 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BP stock opened at $29.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. BP p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $34.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $50.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. BP had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.323 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.85%.

BP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on BP from GBX 455 ($5.96) to GBX 450 ($5.89) in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI raised BP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on BP from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised BP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.67.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

