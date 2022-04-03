Simmons Bank Sells 436 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Simmons Bank lessened its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,946,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $679,842,000 after acquiring an additional 242,764 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 18.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,945,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,801,000 after acquiring an additional 457,793 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 45,608.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,093,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,854 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 8.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,774,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,267,000 after acquiring an additional 138,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 10.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,647,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,461,000 after acquiring an additional 152,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn raised Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.25.

In other news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $517,276.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $155.76 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $124.78 and a one year high of $158.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.83.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.68. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 45.30%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

