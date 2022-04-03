Simmons Bank Purchases New Shares in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Simmons Bank purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,675 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in National Instruments by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in National Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $488,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in National Instruments by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 165,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after buying an additional 15,167 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in National Instruments by 555.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after buying an additional 67,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in National Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $836,000. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Instruments stock opened at $41.29 on Friday. National Instruments Co. has a 52 week low of $36.67 and a 52 week high of $46.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.56 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.51.

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $420.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. National Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 169.70%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NATI. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on National Instruments in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

In other news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $57,788.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael E. Mcgrath acquired 2,000 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $82,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,582 shares of company stock valued at $385,142. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

