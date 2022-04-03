Simmons Bank Invests $275,000 in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Simmons Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ERF. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Enerplus by 24.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,599,542 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $92,751,000 after buying an additional 2,279,400 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP grew its position in shares of Enerplus by 66.7% during the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,000,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Enerplus by 175.0% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,325,792 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,609,000 after purchasing an additional 843,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enerplus by 237.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 914,930 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after purchasing an additional 643,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Enerplus in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,642,000. 52.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerplus stock opened at $12.78 on Friday. Enerplus Co. has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 2.75.

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). Enerplus had a return on equity of 53.28% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $258.83 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enerplus Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Enerplus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Enerplus from $15.20 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Enerplus from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.44.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

