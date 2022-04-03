Simmons Bank Has $663,000 Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,564 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in FedEx were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in FedEx by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 112.4% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx stock opened at $221.25 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.03 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The stock has a market cap of $57.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 15.75%.

FedEx declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

FDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.55.

FedEx Company Profile (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.