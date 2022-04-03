Simmons Bank Buys 335 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Simmons Bank raised its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 74.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,122,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $504,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,583 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 85.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,220,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $271,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,359 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 317.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 890,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,917,000 after purchasing an additional 677,400 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 331.5% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 599,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,324,000 after purchasing an additional 460,560 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 102.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 658,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,486,000 after purchasing an additional 332,587 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $183,595.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.41.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $118.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.01 and its 200-day moving average is $125.57. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.95 and a 52 week high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 23.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.68%.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

