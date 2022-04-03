Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jonestrading

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Jonestrading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

SBTX has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Silverback Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Silverback Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink cut Silverback Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Silverback Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silverback Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of Silverback Therapeutics stock opened at $3.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $112.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.95. Silverback Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $45.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBTX. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Silverback Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $408,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Silverback Therapeutics by 24.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 6,459 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Silverback Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $1,070,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Silverback Therapeutics by 97,950.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Silverback Therapeutics by 105.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 6,917 shares in the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

