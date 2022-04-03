Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Coverage Initiated at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SLN. Zacks Investment Research cut Silence Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Silence Therapeutics from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ SLN opened at $19.50 on Thursday. Silence Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.34 and a 200-day moving average of $21.44.

Silence Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SLN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Silence Therapeutics will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 135.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 480.6% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 3,472,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,380 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,140,000 after purchasing an additional 105,556 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,973,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

