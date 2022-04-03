Signaturefd LLC Sells 125 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GNRC. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Generac by 0.6% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Generac by 2.6% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Generac by 2.6% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Bbva USA increased its stake in Generac by 22.1% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. increased its stake in Generac by 0.6% in the third quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 5,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $301.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.51. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.74 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $318.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Generac from $451.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Generac from $540.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Generac from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $481.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.00.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.49, for a total value of $1,572,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total value of $3,621,815.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,283 shares of company stock valued at $16,544,125. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

