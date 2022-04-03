Signaturefd LLC Raises Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 59.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $572,592.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on ACGL shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $48.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.75 and its 200 day moving average is $44.07. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $36.53 and a 52 week high of $49.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 11.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

