Signaturefd LLC Purchases 700 Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) by 102.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Weibo were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Weibo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,428,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Weibo by 331.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weibo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weibo by 12.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 219,445 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,421,000 after acquiring an additional 24,322 shares during the period. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weibo in the third quarter worth approximately $1,309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Weibo from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $27.80 in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weibo in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Weibo from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weibo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:WB opened at $25.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Weibo Co. has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $64.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.04.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Weibo had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $616.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weibo Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weibo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

