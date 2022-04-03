Signaturefd LLC Purchases 323 Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) by 66.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy in the third quarter worth $42,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Daqo New Energy by 52.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy in the third quarter worth $97,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Daqo New Energy by 96.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the second quarter valued at about $134,000. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on DQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.85.

DQ stock opened at $43.19 on Friday. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.20 and a 1 year high of $92.00. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.38 and a 200 day moving average of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.40). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 48.27% and a net margin of 45.04%. The company had revenue of $395.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

