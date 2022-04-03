Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNDX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 174.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 575,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,517,000 after purchasing an additional 188,095 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $58.59 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.19 and a fifty-two week high of $60.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.21.

