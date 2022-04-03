Signaturefd LLC Has $37,000 Stock Holdings in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Columbia Financial were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 334.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. 15.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Columbia Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of CLBK opened at $21.65 on Friday. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $22.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.57 and a 200-day moving average of $20.19.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 29.79%. The company had revenue of $67.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ostenbridge Paul Van bought 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $50,055.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allyson Katz Schlesinger bought 2,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.36 per share, with a total value of $50,067.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Columbia Financial (Get Rating)

Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.