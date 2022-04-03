Signaturefd LLC Has $31,000 Stock Holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATGE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 61.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 98.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on ATGE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 4,087 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.47 per share, with a total value of $100,008.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Sharon O’keefe purchased 1,250 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.63 per share, for a total transaction of $25,787.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 50,357 shares of company stock worth $1,189,521 in the last three months. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ATGE opened at $31.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.14 and a 1-year high of $40.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.96 and its 200-day moving average is $30.57.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $371.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.27 million. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare; and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

