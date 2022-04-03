Signaturefd LLC Acquires 244 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 312.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in LHC Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,021,004 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $787,844,000 after purchasing an additional 302,200 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in LHC Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,281,022 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $514,825,000 after purchasing an additional 85,022 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in LHC Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 764,516 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $119,960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in LHC Group by 21.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 667,904 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $104,260,000 after purchasing an additional 118,807 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in LHC Group by 24.5% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 666,893 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $104,642,000 after purchasing an additional 131,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LHCG. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens lowered shares of LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.30.

LHCG stock opened at $168.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 45.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.40. LHC Group, Inc. has a one year low of $108.42 and a one year high of $223.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $583.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.44 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

