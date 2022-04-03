Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SBNY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Signature Bank from $508.00 to $428.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $379.62.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $289.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $216.00 and a fifty-two week high of $374.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $316.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.31. The firm has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.81.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 39.74%. The company had revenue of $569.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 19.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 14.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 63.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Signature Bank by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the third quarter worth $53,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Signature Bank by 180.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

