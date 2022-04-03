Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,683 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.8% of Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 26.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 48,407 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,647,000 after acquiring an additional 10,243 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,178,823 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $343,660,000 after acquiring an additional 39,705 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 9.0% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,206,086 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $621,940,000 after acquiring an additional 182,243 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,585,030 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $446,852,000 after acquiring an additional 33,279 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% during the third quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 168,648 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $47,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $309.42 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $238.07 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $297.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

