SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
NYSE:SIF opened at $4.76 on Friday. SIFCO Industries has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $28.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.47.
SIFCO Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
