Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of BSRR opened at $24.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.30 and its 200-day moving average is $26.06. Sierra Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.40 and a 12 month high of $28.92. The firm has a market cap of $380.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Sierra Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BSRR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.03). Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $33.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSRR. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 5.7% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 522,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,687,000 after purchasing an additional 27,984 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 6.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 359,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 321,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 67.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 315,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after acquiring an additional 127,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 268,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the period. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

