Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Rating) traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.15 and last traded at $3.18. 180,209 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 237,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.33.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sidus Space stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.17% of Sidus Space at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Sidus Space, Inc, a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its services include satellite engineering and integration; precision manufacturing, assembly, and test; low earth orbit constellation; payloads integrations for test and operational missions; launch and support services; space-based data services and analytics; precision computer numerical control machining and fabrication; Swiss screw machining; wire cable harness fabrication; 3D composite and metal printing; and satellite deployment and microgravity testing and research services, as well as services related to electrical and electronic assemblies.

