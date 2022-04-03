Short Interest in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Decreases By 17.2%

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the February 28th total of 3,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $255.21 on Friday. Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $233.32 and a one year high of $354.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $262.76 and its 200 day moving average is $298.85. The stock has a market cap of $66.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

Several brokerages have commented on SHW. Mizuho cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.32.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

