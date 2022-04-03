Short Interest in Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Drops By 18.2%

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the February 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of TMSNY stock opened at $96.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.98. Temenos has a 12 month low of $81.96 and a 12 month high of $170.18.

Get Temenos alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMSNY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Temenos from CHF 111 to CHF 95 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Temenos from CHF 125 to CHF 110 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Temenos from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Temenos from CHF 165 to CHF 135 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Temenos has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.64.

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.