Short Interest in Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Grows By 25.0%

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from €36.00 ($39.56) to €33.00 ($36.26) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

OTCMKTS:STWRY opened at $8.75 on Friday. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $13.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.00.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, maintenance, and IT services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics solutions comprising Cumulocity IoT for integrating digital equipment and sensors through an IoT device management and application enablement platform, as well as provides streaming analytics for big data analytics in real time and solutions for predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning; and TrendMiner, an intuitive Web-based analytics platform for visualization of industrial processes and process data.

