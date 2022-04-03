Short Interest in RxSight Inc (NASDAQ:RXST) Increases By 25.8%

RxSight Inc (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 971,300 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the February 28th total of 772,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:RXST opened at $13.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 15.19 and a current ratio of 15.91. RxSight has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $19.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in RxSight during the third quarter valued at about $38,679,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of RxSight during the third quarter valued at about $11,403,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of RxSight by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 395,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after buying an additional 45,747 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RxSight during the third quarter valued at about $4,175,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of RxSight in the third quarter worth about $3,566,000. Institutional investors own 29.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered RxSight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RxSight currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

RxSight Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company focuses on patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens(R), RxSight Light Delivery Device and accessories. RxSight Inc is based in ALISO VIEJO, Calif.

