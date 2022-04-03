Short Interest in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Increases By 26.0%

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,090,000 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the February 28th total of 4,040,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

ROST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $134.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROST. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 34.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,371,486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,064,000 after buying an additional 353,069 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 77.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,013 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 28.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 807 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,620 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.5% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $90.61 on Friday. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $84.44 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The stock has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.46 and a 200 day moving average of $104.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.51%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Ross Stores (Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

