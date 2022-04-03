Short Interest in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Rises By 23.3%

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,600 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the February 28th total of 68,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
LYTS stock opened at $5.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.11. LSI Industries has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $9.81. The stock has a market cap of $157.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.64.
LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $111.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.25 million. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that LSI Industries will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in LSI Industries by 490.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 111,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 92,472 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in LSI Industries during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in LSI Industries by 249.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 18,508 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in LSI Industries by 6.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in LSI Industries by 415.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 89,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 71,890 shares during the period. 63.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LSI Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.10.
About LSI Industries (Get Rating)
LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.
