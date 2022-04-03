Short Interest in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Rises By 23.3%

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,600 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the February 28th total of 68,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

LYTS stock opened at $5.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.11. LSI Industries has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $9.81. The stock has a market cap of $157.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.64.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $111.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.25 million. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that LSI Industries will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in LSI Industries by 490.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 111,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 92,472 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in LSI Industries during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in LSI Industries by 249.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 18,508 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in LSI Industries by 6.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in LSI Industries by 415.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 89,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 71,890 shares during the period. 63.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LSI Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.10.

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

