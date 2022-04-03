Short Interest in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Rises By 27.1%

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 373,300 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the February 28th total of 293,700 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 61,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Shares of LMNR opened at $14.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.19 and its 200-day moving average is $15.14. Limoneira has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $20.74. The firm has a market cap of $250.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.11). Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $39.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Limoneira will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -83.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Limoneira from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Limoneira from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

In related news, Director Donald R. Rudkin sold 11,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $186,484.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jose De Jesus Loza bought 8,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $132,040.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 17,971 shares of company stock valued at $281,682 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMNR. Old West Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Limoneira in the 4th quarter valued at $2,026,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Limoneira in the 4th quarter valued at $740,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Limoneira in the 2nd quarter valued at $478,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Limoneira by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Limoneira in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

