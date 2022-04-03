Short Interest in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Decreases By 17.2%

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the February 28th total of 3,200,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 489,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IMO shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$58.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.73.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,390 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,812 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,748 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 26,706 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at $49.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.63, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of $23.94 and a 1 year high of $49.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The energy company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.82 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.56) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.2673 dividend. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently 164.62%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.