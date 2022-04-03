Short Interest in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Expands By 23.6%

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800,000 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the February 28th total of 5,500,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DD. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

In other news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,215,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,552,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586,593 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 8,766.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,473,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,125 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $166,822,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 78.9% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,588,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,688 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 137.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,761,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,446 shares during the period. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DD opened at $74.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.46 and its 200-day moving average is $76.23. DuPont de Nemours has a fifty-two week low of $66.37 and a fifty-two week high of $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

