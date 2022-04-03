Short Interest in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Expands By 25.3%

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 853,500 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the February 28th total of 681,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CURO. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in CURO Group by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CURO Group during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in CURO Group by 377.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CURO Group during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 38.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CURO opened at $13.05 on Friday. CURO Group has a 1 year low of $11.53 and a 1 year high of $20.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.57. The firm has a market cap of $525.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.14, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07.

CURO Group ( NYSE:CURO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. CURO Group had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $224.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CURO Group will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CURO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of CURO Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CURO Group in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

