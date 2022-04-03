Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for H&T Group (LON:HAT)

H&T Group (LON:HAT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Shares of LON HAT opened at GBX 339 ($4.44) on Friday. H&T Group has a 1 year low of GBX 243.70 ($3.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 355 ($4.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.90, a current ratio of 8.64 and a quick ratio of 6.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 299.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 288.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £135.14 million and a P/E ratio of 22.01.
H&T Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
