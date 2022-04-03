Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for H&T Group (LON:HAT)

H&T Group (LON:HAT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Shares of LON HAT opened at GBX 339 ($4.44) on Friday. H&T Group has a 1 year low of GBX 243.70 ($3.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 355 ($4.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.90, a current ratio of 8.64 and a quick ratio of 6.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 299.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 288.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £135.14 million and a P/E ratio of 22.01.

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawn broking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, and Other Services. It offers personal loans, as well as gold purchasing, jewelry retail, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money transfer services.

