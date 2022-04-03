Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Devro (LON:DVO)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Devro (LON:DVO – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.01) price objective on shares of Devro in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

LON:DVO opened at GBX 207.50 ($2.72) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 207.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 210.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of £346.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28. Devro has a 52-week low of GBX 163.46 ($2.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 240 ($3.14).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a GBX 6.50 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Devro’s previous dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Devro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.49%.

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through distributors and agents.

