Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Devro (LON:DVO)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Devro (LON:DVO – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.01) price objective on shares of Devro in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.
LON:DVO opened at GBX 207.50 ($2.72) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 207.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 210.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of £346.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28. Devro has a 52-week low of GBX 163.46 ($2.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 240 ($3.14).
Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through distributors and agents.
