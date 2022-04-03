Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Shore Bancshares in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.42. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Shore Bancshares’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Shore Bancshares in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 19th.

SHBI opened at $20.45 on Friday. Shore Bancshares has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $23.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.74. The firm has a market cap of $405.03 million, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.22). Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 125,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Shore Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 2.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 91,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.05% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.