Shoprite Holdings Limited Declares Dividend of $0.11 (OTCMKTS:SRGHY)

Shoprite Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRGHY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.1093 per share on Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.
Shares of OTCMKTS SRGHY opened at $15.95 on Friday. Shoprite has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $16.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.48.
