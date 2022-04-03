Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI) & AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Financial Survey

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) and Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

AppHarvest has a beta of -0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shineco has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

47.1% of AppHarvest shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of Shineco shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of Shineco shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AppHarvest and Shineco’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AppHarvest $9.05 million 54.59 -$166.19 million ($1.72) -2.84 Shineco $3.02 million 8.38 -$31.44 million N/A N/A

Shineco has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AppHarvest.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for AppHarvest and Shineco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppHarvest 0 0 3 0 3.00 Shineco 0 0 0 0 N/A

AppHarvest presently has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 74.00%. Given AppHarvest’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AppHarvest is more favorable than Shineco.

Profitability

This table compares AppHarvest and Shineco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppHarvest -1,836.31% -27.63% -21.59% Shineco N/A -63.46% -41.01%

Summary

AppHarvest beats Shineco on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

AppHarvest

AppHarvest, Inc., a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

Shineco

Shineco, Inc. engages in processing and distributing specialized fabrics, textiles, and other byproducts derived from an indigenous Chinese plant Apocynum Venetum in the People's Republic of China. The company's specialized fabrics, textiles, and other byproducts are specialized textile and health supplement products to incorporate traditional Eastern medicines with various scientific methods. It also grows and cultivates yew trees, fast-growing bamboo willows, and scenic greening trees; and provides logistic services for agricultural products. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

