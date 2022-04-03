Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Shiba Inu has a total market capitalization of $14.75 billion and $927.99 million worth of Shiba Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Shiba Inu has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. One Shiba Inu coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00049782 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,499.71 or 0.07533188 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,521.69 or 1.00138893 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00054729 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00046793 BTC.

Shiba Inu’s total supply is 589,735,030,408,323 coins and its circulating supply is 549,063,278,876,302 coins. The Reddit community for Shiba Inu is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy . The official website for Shiba Inu is www.shiba.win . Shiba Inu’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken

