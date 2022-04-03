Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BWS Financial downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.25 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price target on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.33.

NASDAQ SHEN opened at $24.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.98 and a 200-day moving average of $25.70. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $18.77 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53.

Shenandoah Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:SHEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $62.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.68 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 407.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 100.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. 55.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

