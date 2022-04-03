Shapeshift FOX Token (FOX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $86.81 Million

Shapeshift FOX Token (FOX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 3rd. During the last week, Shapeshift FOX Token has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Shapeshift FOX Token coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000677 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Shapeshift FOX Token has a market cap of $86.81 million and $1.43 million worth of Shapeshift FOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Shapeshift FOX Token

Shapeshift FOX Token’s total supply is 1,000,001,337 coins and its circulating supply is 275,173,996 coins. Shapeshift FOX Token’s official Twitter account is @ShapeShift_io

According to CryptoCompare, “FOX is the loyalty token and allows users to trade for free on the ShapeShift Platform. Users that verify their accounts earn 100 FOX tokens. Each token held in a platform wallet gives that user $10 of free trade volume, every 30 days. While trading is commission-free, standard network mining fees still apply to each trade. “

