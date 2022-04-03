ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of ServiceSource International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ SREV opened at $1.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.70. ServiceSource International has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.18.

ServiceSource International ( NASDAQ:SREV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $55.80 million for the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 47,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $47,141.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 552,303 shares of company stock worth $651,692 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ServiceSource International by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceSource International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,266,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 13,916 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in ServiceSource International by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 284,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceSource International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,245,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 30,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceSource International by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 678,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 57,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

ServiceSource International, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based customer success and revenue growth solutions. It offers inside sales, revenue retention, sales enablement, and channel management services. The firm serves hardware, software, cloud and medical devices markets. The company was founded by Michael A.

