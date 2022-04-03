Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Hits New 1-Year High at $403.69

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 403.69 ($5.29) and last traded at GBX 400.50 ($5.25), with a volume of 183615 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 398.50 ($5.22).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 304.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 250.39. The firm has a market cap of £1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -335.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39.

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of oil and gas reserves. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil fields; 98% interest in the Bruce gas fields; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas fields located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

