Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sera Prognostics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sera Prognostics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.50.

Get Sera Prognostics alerts:

NASDAQ:SERA opened at $3.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.95. Sera Prognostics has a 52-week low of $2.96 and a 52-week high of $15.50.

Sera Prognostics ( NASDAQ:SERA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.12).

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sera Prognostics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 574,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sera Prognostics by 768.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. 46.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sera Prognostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for the early prediction of preterm birth risk and other complications of pregnancy. It develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sera Prognostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sera Prognostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.