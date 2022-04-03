SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.69.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $13.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of SelectQuote from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 23.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SLQT opened at $2.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.30. The company has a quick ratio of 10.15, a current ratio of 10.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. SelectQuote has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $449.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.19.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($1.43). SelectQuote had a negative net margin of 17.60% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $194.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SelectQuote will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

